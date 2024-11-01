ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant camp at Chadivayal to be ready in four months

Published - November 01, 2024 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant camp is coming up at Chadivayal at the foothills of Siruvani with a capacity to handle 20 elephants and the works will be over in three to four months, sources in the Forest Department said.

This is the second elephant camp in the plains next to the Elephant Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre at MR Palayam in Tiruchi. The State government allotted ₹8 crore last year. Three swimming polls and a mud pool has been created at the site.

In 2012, the State government established a temporary elephant camp at Chadivayal housing two kumki elephants to mitigate the human-elephant conflicts. At present, it is being developed with elephant proof trench, electricity, kitchen and storage rooms.

Chinnar and Periyar streams run on either side of the the camp. A sum of ₹63,100 is spent for feed per elephant and ₹7,000 per elephant towards medical care. Besides accommodating kumki elephants, the mutt and temple elephants that require medical intervention, and individuals possessing elephants without proper documents will be sent to the camp.

