Elephant calf separated from herd harassed

An 8-month-old elephant calf that got separated from its herd is being taunted by youth of the villages on the fringes of the Sanamavu reserve forest here. Even as the videos shot by the locals showed a heckling, chasing and taunting by local youth surrounding the agitated calf, the forest department has stepped back waiting to act.

A few days ago, the calf that had lost it's way, straying off from its herd was tranquillized and let off into the forests by the forest department that had claimed that the calf would rejoin its herd. However, the calf that was evidently not let off deep enough inside the forest to enable it to find the herd was seen back outside the forest fringes. Over the last week, the calf was found straying back outside Sanamavu.

Even as videos showing an unruly youth chasing after the agitated calf pushing it to provocation, the department had not stepped in to warn the local youth, or initiated any action.

No efforts were made to guide the calf back into the forests. When contacted, Seetharaman, forest ranger, Hosur said, “these were patta lands and the public cannot be controlled as it was likely to lead to law and order issue. We are constrained. But our staff are monitoring the calf and will soon guide it back to the forests.”

The calf had been returning frequently for the past few days. But, the animal cannot be relocated and will have rejoin its herd, says Seetharaman.

According to the forester Kaliappan, the public action was violative despite ‘awareness given to the villages surrounding Sanamavu RF’. “We hope to send the calf back inside in two days,” Kaliappan told The Hindu.

The forest department, as have repeated incidents of human-animal conflict has shown, is blasé about reckless public behaviour that has often hindered rescue processes, where elephants have been endangered by accidents, say forest officials.

The lack of public awareness is seen to have been aided by the failure of the department to create a sensitive notion of animal rights.