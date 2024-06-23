Elephant calf rescued in Udhagamandalam

An elephant calf that got stuck inside a water channel in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) was rescued by the Forest Department staff on Sunday and reunited with its mother.

According to officials, the young calf was found stuck inside the water channel and was unable to join its mother waiting a few metres away. Forest Department teams that were immediately dispatched to the area managed to lift it out of the channel and onto a flat ground.

The team then watched from a safe distance to ensure that the calf and the mother were reunited. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests) to the Government of Tamil Nadu, tweeted videos of the rescue as well as of the calf reuniting with its mother on the platform “X”, formerly known as Twitter.

Ms. Sahu said that a team of forest staff were monitoring the elephant calf and its mother. She also congratulated the Forest Department team led by C. Vidhya, Deputy Director of MTR (Core Area), for their “quick response and fabulous effort,” in rescuing and reuniting the elephant calf and its mother.

