ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant calf rescued from well

March 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department personnel rescued an elephant calf that fell into a farm well in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

The incident happened near Pennagaram when the elephant calf that was separated from a herd was chased by stray dogs and fell into a farm well. The owner of the farm alerted the forest department and fire and rescue services personnel. They rushed to the spot and rescued it. Later, it was released near the Chinnar Forest area. The Forest Department said the elephant did not sustain injuries in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US