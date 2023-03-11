HamberMenu
Elephant calf rescued from well

March 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department personnel rescued an elephant calf that fell into a farm well in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

The incident happened near Pennagaram when the elephant calf that was separated from a herd was chased by stray dogs and fell into a farm well. The owner of the farm alerted the forest department and fire and rescue services personnel. They rushed to the spot and rescued it. Later, it was released near the Chinnar Forest area. The Forest Department said the elephant did not sustain injuries in the incident.

