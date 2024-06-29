Elephant calf rescued from Marudhamalai dies at Theppakadu camp 

The abandoned elephant calf that was rescued and shifted earlier this month from Marudhamalai in Coimbatore Range to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai died of ailment on Friday night.

The four-month old elephant calf was shifted to the camp after multiple attempts by the Forest Department personnel to reunite it with its herd went in vain. The nutritional requirement of the calf, hitherto dependent on its lactating mother, was looked after by the Forest Department

A mahout and a cavady were assigned the task of looking after the elephant calf. However, there was a setback to the health of the elephant calf as days progressed.

The autopsy conducted by a Forest Veterinary team determined ulcers to be the cause for the death. The Forest Department cremated the elephant calf after conduct of last rites on Saturday morning.