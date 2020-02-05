Elephant calf found dead

An elephant calf, purportedly 9 to 10 months old was found dead inside Sanamavu Reserve forest three days ago. The calf was buried by the forest department inside the forest.

However, the incident that came to light only on Wednesday sparked allegations that the calf was the same one that had strayed from its herd out of the reserve forest last month, before it was tranquilized and guided back twice after it repeatedly strayed back into the fringe farm lands outside the forest.

But, the forest department stated that the earlier calf was male and is believed to have rejoined its herd, while the dead calf was female.

The Hindu spoke to Dr. Prakash, forest veterinarian. The female calf is suspected to have died of enteritis (inflammation of the intestine) . The calf was found to have had infection from enteritis, possibly from muddy waters and food, said the official source. Sanamavu forest is patrolled regularly on a daily basis and the carcass was found in less than a day of the death of the calf, said the official.

However, the incident sparked allegations that the dead calf was the same calf that was chased back into the forest last month despite the calf seen returning to patta lands from its inability to locate its herd.

On January 12, an eight-month-old elephant calf (which was male according to the forest department) had strayed from its herd outside the Sanamavu reserve forest. The calf was tranquilized and guided back into the forest twice, after it was found straying back to patta lands lending itself vulnerable to taunts by the local youth.

The calf was sent back into the forest once again on January 27. Close on its heels, the death of an elephant calf and its burial three days ago sparked allegations denied by the forest department, which has clearly stated that gender of the dead calf was different from the rescued calf last month.