ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant calf found dead in reserve forest near Coimbatore

April 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The elephant calf that was found dead in Karamadai forest range limits in Coimbatore district on Monday.

An elephant calf was found dead in a reserve forest area of the Karamadai forest range on Monday, taking the number of elephant casualties reported in the Coimbatore Forest Division this year to 10.

The veterinarians, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said that the calf, aged between four and five years, could have died of a sudden infection of bacteriological or virological origin.

The male calf was found dead on a riverbed in Manar forest beat falling under Melur slope reserve forest of the Karamadai forest range. The carcass was around three days old.

A team of veterinarians headed by Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar conducted the post-mortem of the calf in the presence of Forest Department officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the veterinarians, the elephant calf did not have external injuries and other visible signs of injuries or diseases. Its small intestine and stomach were found empty. However, there were remains of dung in the rectum. The veterinarians suspect that the elephant had a sudden onset of an infection of bacteriological or virological origin. 

As the carcass was in the decomposing stage, samples were not collected for analyses to check bacterial infection. A sample from the thigh bone of the elephant was collected to check for the presence of any virus. It will be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, in an ice-packed container for diagnosis, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US