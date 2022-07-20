Elephant calf found dead in Mudumalai
An elephant calf was found dead in Theppakadu forest range in the Mudumalai tiger reserve on Wednesday.
The forest department said that the carcass was found during a routine patrol. A postmortem was conducted. Preliminary reports indicate that the animal had a parasitic infection which could have led to its death.
