Elephant calf found dead in forest

A female elephant calf was found dead in a reserve forest area of Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Wednesday.

The Forest Department said that the elephant calf was aged between two and three years and it could have died of a fall from a height.

Its carcass was spotted by frontline staff of the Forest Department in the Nilgiri eastern slope reserve forest coming under Uliyoor beat of Sirumugai forest range on Wednesday evening.

A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, autopsied the carcass on Thursday. As per the post-mortem findings, the carcass was about two days old and it did not have external injuries.

During the autopsy, internal injuries were found in the right upper thoracic region and in the right lateral abdomen. The heart and the lungs were congested. The elephant had undigested fodder in the stomach, semi digested fodder in the small intestine and digested fodder in the large intestine.

The veterinary surgeon opined that the elephant could have died of stress caused by a fall from a height, possibly after being pushed by another elephant in a fight.

The carcass was left in the wild for scavengers after the autopsy. The calf was the seventh elephant to have died in Coimbatore Forest Division this year.