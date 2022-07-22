Elephant calf found dead in Coimbatore forest

Wilson Thomas July 22, 2022 11:44 IST

The post-mortem examination of the carcass will be conducted on Friday

An elephant calf was found dead in a reserve forest area near Coimbatore on July 21, 2022. The carcass of the calf, aged around one month, was found when field staff was patrolling Boluvampatty Block III reserve forest area of Coimbatore forest range around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Coimbatore forest range officer Arun Kumar inspected the forest area and monitored the movement of wild elephants, the herd to which the deceased calf belonged. Field staff camped at the site on Thursday night to prevent other elephants from approaching the carcass to avoid possible spread of infections, if any. Forest Department officials said that S. Sathasivam, Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeon from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve would conduct the post-mortem examination of the carcass on Friday.



