Elephant calf found dead in Coimbatore forest division

The elephant calf that was found dead within the limits of Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A male elephant calf aged about two months was found dead within the limits of Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The Forest Department said the carcass of the calf was found when the frontline staff carried out a patrol in Odathurai reserve forest around 5.15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to D. Senthil Kumar, Forest Range Officer of Sirumugai range, no external injury was noticed when the staff checked the carcass.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar and assistant veterinary surgeon C. Thiyagarajan from Sirumugai autopsied the carcass in the presence of District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, forest officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations on Sunday.

Dr. Sukumar said the calf was suspected to have died of herpesvirus infection. Samples of internal organs including liver, kidney and heart were collected for forensic examination.

He added that bone marrow samples collected from the carcass would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Izatnagar in Uttar Pradesh for a detailed analysis.

More than 10 wild elephants died within the limits of the seven forest ranges of Coimbatore Forest Division this year and Sirumugai alone witnessed over five deaths.