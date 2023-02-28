‘Elephant calf died of hepatitis with miliary abscess’

February 28, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A forest team that carried out an autopsy on the carcass of a male elephant calf on Tuesday, a day after it was found dead at Pethikuttai beat near Karupparayan Kovil forest area in Sirumugai range in the district, determined hepatitis with miliary abscess to be the cause of death.

It was observed during the autopsy conducted under the supervision of Forest Range Officer Senthilkumar that the elephant had not consumed food for the last couple of days. The small intestine was found empty and the large intestine contained traces of undigested food. There was also no dung in its gut, Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar said, after conducting the autopsy in the presence of representatives of Osai NGO, Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust and a Sirumugai-based veterinarian. There were signs of infection in the lungs and liver, Dr. Sukumar said.

The elephant calf, estimated to be about four years old, bore no external injuries. Death due to electric shock was also ruled out as there was no power line around, according to the officials..

Samples of visceral organs have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh (for ruling out bacterial and viral infection), Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (histopathological examination) and Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation, Vandalur (data profiling), Dr. Sukumar said.