Elephant attacks mahout in ATR

Coimbatore

03 November 2021 00:04 IST

A mahout was injured in the attack of a camp elephant at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Top Slip on Monday. A Forest Department official said the mahout, Jayachandran (45), was attacked by the elephant when he was taking care of it. Jayachandran was admitted to a private hospital at Pollachi. His condition was stable, the officer added.

