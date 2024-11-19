 />
Elephant attack victim’s wife die of cardiac arrest at Kadambur Hills in Erode

Published - November 19, 2024 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman, who was inconsolable following the death of her husband in an elephant attack, died of a cardiac attack at Kadambur Hills in Erode district on Monday evening.

Maran, 55, of Bairamarathotti near Guthiyalathur, was trampled to death by a wild elephant while guarding his maize crop on Sunday night. His body was taken to Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for postmortem, and handed over to his relatives in the evening.

The victim’s wife, Sanmathi, who was overwhelmed with grief, suffered a cardiac arrest. She was taken to a private hospital where she was declared dead. The body was shifted to Government Hospital and a postmortem was done on Tuesday. Kadambur police are investigating.

