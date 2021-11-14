Elephant attack victim treated

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 00:09 IST

Doctors at the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) recently treated a 27-year-old man who was gored by an elephant’s tusk near Palani in Dindigul district. A team led by Sathesh Kumar, General and Laparoscopic Surgeon at KMCH, diagnosed that the wound in the patient’s left chest had torn his diaphragm and caused his intestines to be sucked into his chest, leading to compression of his left lung and heart. This had led to shortness of breath and a dip in his blood pressure and blood oxygen levels. The doctors performed surgery to rectify the damages and he was provided with breathing support for a few days, following which he recovered completely , the release said.

