Elementary school teachers court arrests in Krishnagiri

Scores of elementary school teachers rallying under the banner of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Associations Joint Action Committee courted arrests here in Krishnagiri on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The State-wide protests called by the association of elementary teachers were staged outside the counselling venue at the office of the District Elementary Education Office.

The protesters demanded to freeze counselling and transfers until the Supreme Court ruled on the pending litigation on promotions of teachers. They have also demanded the government to revoke its GO-243.

The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Associations Joint Action Committee has demanded that the GO - 243 that entails preparation of a State-wise seniority list in promotion in compliance with the Madras High Court order, be revoked as it nullifies union-wise seniority of teachers in promotions.

The Association had also demanded a freeze on counselling for transfers till the Supreme Court pass directions on the pending litigation.

Tens of hundreds of protesters gathered outside the district elementary education office and protested raising slogans. The protesters were arrested and hauled into police vans.

