July 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The District Elementary Education Officer in Tiruppur Amudha was arrested by a team of Vigilance and Anti Corruption for reportedly taking ₹ 5,000 from a teacher for issuing service-regularisation order.

According to the complainant Sridevi, who was a headmistress in Khadarpet Government School, the official had sought ₹ 5,000 as bribe for service regularisation for the duration the former had been posted as Block Development Officer at Nambiyur in Erode district on promotion.