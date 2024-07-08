A gated community park where two children were electrocuted while playing, was “built in violation of norms without the necessary approvals in place,” according to the Coimbatore Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at Raman Vihar situated on Thudiyalur – Saravanampatti road on May 23, 2024, due to a faulty underground power cable intended for garden lighting.

In response to queries from aggrieved parents sent to the Chief Minister’s cell, the Coimbatore Corporation’s Assistant Commissioner (North Zone) said, “Development works were carried out without obtaining permission,” and that these works “violated approved building permit plans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said it was not an Open Space Reserve site.

The space had only been assigned ‘Garden’ in the original plan approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning in 2011. Following this, the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority and the Corporation gave their approvals.

Since then, the site was sold to private entities who developed the park without notifying the Corporation. Meanwhile, the civic body noted that two other sites within the community were designated as OSRs.

The official also said the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, 1981, lacked regulations for maintaining private parks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.