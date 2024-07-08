GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Electrocution in gated community: park built without permit, says Coimbatore Corporation

Published - July 08, 2024 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A gated community park where two children were electrocuted while playing, was “built in violation of norms without the necessary approvals in place,” according to the Coimbatore Corporation.

The incident occurred at Raman Vihar situated on Thudiyalur – Saravanampatti road on May 23, 2024, due to a faulty underground power cable intended for garden lighting.

Residents’ association president held for electrocution of two children in Coimbatore gated community

In response to queries from aggrieved parents sent to the Chief Minister’s cell, the Coimbatore Corporation’s Assistant Commissioner (North Zone) said, “Development works were carried out without obtaining permission,” and that these works “violated approved building permit plans.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said it was not an Open Space Reserve site.

The space had only been assigned ‘Garden’ in the original plan approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning in 2011. Following this, the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority and the Corporation gave their approvals.

Since then, the site was sold to private entities who developed the park without notifying the Corporation. Meanwhile, the civic body noted that two other sites within the community were designated as OSRs.

The official also said the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, 1981, lacked regulations for maintaining private parks.

