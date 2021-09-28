Electrification of Salem-Vriddhachalam railway line nearing completion

Safety and speed tests to be conducted on the line soon

The electrification work taken up on the Salem-Vriddhachalam railway line is nearing completion.

According to the Railway sources, as part of the Union government’s initiative to make railways a green mode of transport, electrification work was taken up on Salem-Vriddhachalam line by the Southern Railway. The work was part of electrifying Salem-Vriddhachalam-Cuddalore broad gauge line, a distance of about 190 km.

The Salem-Vriddhachalam route is one of the major rail routes under the Salem Railway Division and various trains including those towards Egmore, Puducherry and DEMU trains are operated on the route. It was a long-standing demand of rail users here to electrify the section to improve rail connectivity from Salem to Southern districts.

Sources said that the installation of overhead power lines and pole erection work were nearing completion. Electrification work was majorly done between Salem town and Goods Market station. Official sources said that over 90% of proposed works have been completed. Safety and speed tests were expected to be conducted on the line soon.