Electricity Consumers Organisation suggests more companies to handle power distribution in Tamil Nadu

February 11, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association (TECA) has welcomed the division of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) into three entities and said the distribution function should also be entrusted to three or four companies.

N. Pradeep, president of the Association, said in a press release that the Electricity Act, 2003, of the Union Government mandated the division of all the State government-owned power generation and supply companies into three companies, each dealing with one function only - generation, transmission and distribution. The Government of Tamil Nadu had separated the transmission function into a company called Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited and the generation and distribution functions remained with the Tangedco. Now, the operations of Tangedco were to be carried out by three newly created companies from a date to be decided by the government.

Thus, one company will handle thermal generation facilities, another will be for distribution infrastructure and the third for renewable energy generation, incorporating all the renewable energy generation facilities.

The distribution function should also be entrusted to three or four companies, instead of the one entity proposed by the government. Other State governments had divided the distribution function into more than one entity. A similar arrangement in Tamil Nadu would provide better service to the consumers and result in greater efficiency in the function of the distribution utility, Mr. Pradeep said.