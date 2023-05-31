Electricity consumers in Coimbatore seek improvement in electricity service standards

May 31, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Electricity consumers have suggested modifications in the amendments proposed by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to the Distribution Standards of Performance Regulations, 2004 (DSOP) so that there is improvement in the quality of service and higher compensation for consumers, if a licensee does not provide the electricity service as prescribed in the standards.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Distribution Standards were prescribed in 2004 and were not revised for two decades though the tariff and other charges were increased manifold during this period.

“It was intended that the standards of service should be increased periodically but it did not happen. In fact many services (proposed in the amendments) are well below the standards of 2004 and the licensee is not really concerned since there is no proper mechanism to monitor and for payment of compensation. Even now only because of the Government of India’s Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, the TNERC is forced to make amendments,” he said.

The DSOP is silent about the provision for an applicant to submit an application online and if a hardcopy is submitted it should be uploaded and the registration number is given to the applicant in 24 hours. The DSOP should specify about informing consumers (by text message or any other electronic mode) if there is an unplanned outage or fault.

The time norms for services such as change of tariff, restoration of supply, solving billing complaints, etc remain the same. The time frame for these should be reduced.

In the case of compensation, the minimum and maximum amount remains at ₹100 and ₹1,000 even if a service is not provided for years. The same compensation was given two decades ago. “We are unable to appreciate it and the Commission is so soft towards the Licensee.” The lower and higher ceiling should also be revised. The amount to be paid by consumers for violating a rule is increased and so the compensation to be paid by the licensee should also be revised upwards, he said.

According to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association, the standards say that if providing supply to an applicant requires extension of distribution mains or new sub-station the licensee will provide the electricity after creating the infrastructure. The Association president N. Pradeep said the licensee should indicate to the applicant (consumer) within one week about the possible date of supply. The proposed standards also say that no person will be entitled to demand or to continue to receive supply of electricity unless he has agreed and paid to the licensee the prescribed charges. The Association said this should not apply to cases where such payments are stayed by a court of law.