Electricity connections provided to Adivasi village in Nilgiris

November 20, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity connections were provided for 21 houses belonging to Adivasis in Mel Sembukarai in Burliyar panchayat.

State Forest Minister K. Ramachandran attended an event where the works were inaugurated at the village. The district administration said the cost of the infrastructure, which will benefit 21 families belonging to the Irula community, totalled ₹7.78 lakhs.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ramachandran said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had received a number of requests for infrastructure from Adivasi communities across the Nilgiris, and had directed the district administration to expedite work on such projects. Mr. Ramachandran, who is also the Coonoor MLA, was also directed to support the district administration and ensure that the works are undertaken and completed in a timely manner.

In Mel Sembukarai, around 2.8 km of power lines were installed using 36 electricity poles. The cost of bringing the village into the power grid was borne entirely by the government, he added. “The people have also requested bus services, better roads as well as other infrastructure to their village. The government will ensure that their demands are fulfilled,” assured the Minister.





