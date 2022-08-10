Electricity Amendment Bill unconstitutional, says K.S. Alagiri

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill introduced in Parliament is unconstitutional, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, in Pollachi on Wednesday.

After inaugurating the party office in Pollachi, Mr. Alagiri told reporters that the Bill aims to do away with free electricity given for agricultural purposes by the respective State governments. “Free electricity has helped many farmers across the country, as many of them depend on ground water for agriculture,” he added.

The flawed economic policy of the Union government has forced the textile sector in to distress, he said. The textile industry in the country is controlled by 10 corporate companies because of which small and marginal enterprises suffered. The Union government is framing policies to benefit the corporates, said Mr. Alagiri.

“Increase in yarn prices has affected the textile industry heavily. Instead of regulating cotton trade, the government has exported the cotton grown in India and imported cotton from Australia,” he added.

Later, in Coimbatore, Mr. Alagiri said, “The value of the rupee has depreciated swiftly against the U.S. dollar, but neither the Prime Minister nor the Union Finance Minister is ready to answer the questions of the Opposition members in Parliament.”

During the meeting, he recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and said BJP had no role in the freedom struggle.