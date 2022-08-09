Coimbatore

Electrical and renewable energy fair from August 12

Special CorrespondentAugust 09, 2022 18:00 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:00 IST

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will organise Elektrotec 2022, a trade fair of electrical, renewable energy, and industrial electronics, here from August 12 to 15.

V. Thirugnanam, president of Codissia, said the fair is held after two years and is a business-to-business exhibition.

According to P. Ponram, vice chairman of the event, with 210 participants the exhibition is expected to generate business worth ₹800 crore. The participants are from different parts of the country and the focus is on lithium batteries, electrical items, automation, testing equipment, and electrical vehicles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Electrical Installation Engineers’ Welfare Association and the Coimbatore District Electrical Traders’ Association are partners for the exhibition, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nearly 25,000 visitors are expected and business visitors can register online. The entry fee for other visitors is ₹50 each and the fair will be open for general visitors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The organisers added that seminars will be held on all days. Electricians will be trained free of cost in renewable energy installations. A 10 KW solar energy plant will be installed at the exhibition venue (Codissia Trade Fair Complex) and there will be demonstration of its installation for two days. There will be a seminar on solar energy too. World Resources Institute (WRI) India, will conduct a panel discussion on transition of MSMEs to EV production from the ICEV (internal combustion engine vehicles) industry. It will also organise a round table, involving policy makers, experts, and industry associations, on the interventions required for this transition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...