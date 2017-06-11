Electric vehicle rally marks World Environment Day

Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore, in association with the civic body , traffic police, the Institute of Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), Siruthuli, Residents’ Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and Rathinam Group of Institutions observed World Environment Day on Saturday by organising an electric vehicle rally at Race Course.
Flagging off the rally, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan said electric vehicles were an environmentally cleaner option compared to those that run on petrol.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, M. Durai launched a new model of electric vehicle from Ampere.
Around 50 persons took part in the rally. Drivers of battery powered three wheelers also took part.
With cycling infrastructure, electric bicycles could be a highly attractive mode of transport, said Sarah Natasha from ITDP.
