Electric vehicle owners have been effectively using charging stations installed in parking area of hotels in Coimbatore city

April 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

: Owners of electric cars have been effectively using the public electric vehicle charging stations (PCS) installed in the parking area of some of the hotels in the city.

Three charging stations at a star hotel here are booked for most part of the day by owners of four-wheelers, both customers and non-customer, according to an official of the hotel.

Owners of electric cars charge their vehicles with a mobile application downloaded on both iPhone and Android smart phones to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, it was learnt.

Housing societies, malls, and office complexes in the city are learnt to have approached the Ministry of Heavy Industries, under which the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) functions as a central nodal agency, to instal PCS.

As for the electric two-wheelers, there are said to be six charging stations across the city.

According to the BEE statistics, there are 441 PCS in Tamil Nadu, the fourth highest in the country. Delhi has the largest number of 1,845 PCS.

Electricity distribution companies have been directed to provide electricity connection to PCS in accordance with the timelines specified in the ‘Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules 2020, official sources said.