ADVERTISEMENT

Electric poles turn flex banner holders in Erode

March 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Flex banners tied to electric posts at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Electric poles on the city outskirts have become holders for illegal flex banners as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials failed to initiate action against violators.

Flex banners carrying advertisements of schools, commercial residential plots and others were found on many poles on Karur Bypass Road and Muthur Main Road. Though it is illegal to use the poles for publicity, one can see the rampant use of flex banners in poles on these two roads.

“The banners are likely to tilt or damage the poles during wind, causing untoward incidents,” said a motorist near the newly established temporary bus stand at Solar. “But Tangedco officials or workers seem to have turned a blind eye to the violations,” he added.

Road users said banners could be seen in many of the poles in rural areas and blamed the officials for their inaction. “Since no action is taken against the violators, many use the poles to place the advertisement materials free of cost,” said a shopkeeper at Lakkapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Officials of the Highways Department are not allowing us to keep a board with our shop name along the road. But, the illegal publicity materials are well placed on the poles for which no action is taken,” the shopkeeper said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US