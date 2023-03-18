Electric poles turn flex banner holders in Erode

March 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

Electric poles on the city outskirts have become holders for illegal flex banners as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials failed to initiate action against violators.

Flex banners carrying advertisements of schools, commercial residential plots and others were found on many poles on Karur Bypass Road and Muthur Main Road. Though it is illegal to use the poles for publicity, one can see the rampant use of flex banners in poles on these two roads.

“The banners are likely to tilt or damage the poles during wind, causing untoward incidents,” said a motorist near the newly established temporary bus stand at Solar. “But Tangedco officials or workers seem to have turned a blind eye to the violations,” he added.

Road users said banners could be seen in many of the poles in rural areas and blamed the officials for their inaction. “Since no action is taken against the violators, many use the poles to place the advertisement materials free of cost,” said a shopkeeper at Lakkapuram.

“Officials of the Highways Department are not allowing us to keep a board with our shop name along the road. But, the illegal publicity materials are well placed on the poles for which no action is taken,” the shopkeeper said.