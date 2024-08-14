Electric patrol vehicle for police launched in Coimbatore city

The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday launched an electric three-wheeled bike, aka ‘trikke’, which was designed and developed by students of a private college, for patrols in select areas.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the battery-powered vehicle, which will be used for patrols in places such as the Race Course walking track.

Mr. Balakrishnan said a team of students from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, designed and developed the patrol vehicle. Apart from the Race Course, the vehicle is ideal for patrols at the walkways of Ukkadam, Valankulam, and Kurichi tanks.

At present, the police are conducting foot patrols at these places and the introduction of the EV is expected to ease the foot patrolling.

According to the Commissioner, six such EVs will be added soon.

Students who developed the trikke said that a fully charged vehicle can be operated for a distance of 31 km at a speed of 12 km per hour.