Electric mobility is the future, says Coimbatore Collector

Published - September 09, 2024 06:18 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagging off a rally to mark World EV Day in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day was celebrated on Monday, with the Society for Smart E-Mobility (SSEM) in Coimbatore organising its third “Electric Vehicles Roadshow and Rally” to raise awareness about sustainable mobility.

The rally, which started at 7 a.m. from Race Course, featured over 50 electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and larger models.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off the rally and highlighted the significance of transitioning to electric vehicles for reducing emissions and promoting clean energy. “Electric mobility is the future, and events like these are vital for spreading awareness,” he said. Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran also emphasised the importance of public participation in adopting green technology.

The rally concluded near the Income Tax Office in Race Course. A Bujji car, designed by Mahindra & Jayem Auto, attracted considerable attention during the event.

