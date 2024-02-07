Electric lines strengthened in Bargur hills

February 07, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ERODE

In order to prevent damage to electric lines and poles during strong winds, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has replaced existing conductors with covered conductors for a length of 4.75 km at a cost of ₹92 lakhs in Bargur hills.

A senior Tangedco official said that during monsoon, tree branches in forest areas across the Thamaraikarai – Bargur stretch frequently fell on the power lines and snapped them, and it would take hours to restore power supply. Hence, it was decided to replace the conductors with covered conductors. Work began in November 2023 and was completed in the first week of February 2024. “This will prevent damages to lines and also cause no harm to wild animals,” said the official.

On Tuesday, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam inaugurated the facility in the presence of Senthil Kumar, Chief Engineer, Tangedco, Erode district, and Mariyappan, Superintending Engineer, Gobi Electricity Distribution Circle.