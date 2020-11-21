Electoral rolls revision camps being held in western districts

Electoral Roll Observer S. Sivasanmugaraja reviewing special camps for summary revision in Namakkal on Saturday.

SALEM/Erode

21 November 2020 23:15 IST

A two-day special summary revision camps to verify and edit voter details in the draft electoral rolls are being held at polling booths in western districts on Saturday and Sunday.

In Erode, the special camps are being held in all the 2,215 polling stations at 926 locations across the district. The special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date is being held for persons completing 18 years of age on that day. They could apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6. For deletion of name from the rolls, Form 7 should be submitted while Form 8 is for correction to particulars entered in the rolls.

Form 8A should be submitted for transposition of entry from one part of rolls to another part of a constituency. Respective forms can be submitted to the booth level officers at the respective polling stations on both the days. Election officials said the camps would also be held on December 12 and 13.

As per the draft electoral rolls released for all the nine Assembly constituencies in Erode district, there are 19,16,531 electors comprising 9,36,022 men, 9,80,414 women and 95 transgenders. Besides, there are 278 service electors.

In Salem, the camps are being held at 1,163 polling booths. Collector S.A. Raman inspected the camps at Saradha Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Sooramangalam Sri Ramakrishna Saradha Higher Secondary School. In a release, Mr. Raman said differently abled persons could call toll-free number 1950 and the respective polling station officers would visit their residence and collect the forms for any corrections or inclusion in the rolls.

In Namakkal, Electoral Roll Observer S. Sivasanmugaraja inspected the special camps at Namakkal North Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Namakkal South Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Mr. Sivasanmugaraja held meeting with Collector K.Megraj, officials and representatives of political parties and advised party representatives to cooperate with government officials for revision of electoral rolls.

In Dharmapuri, Collector S.P. Karthika inspected the camps organised at Illakyampatti Girls Higher Secondary School, Avvaiyar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Madhikonampalayam Municipality Middle School and Old Dharmapuri Panchayat Union Middle School. The camps are being held at 856 polling centres.

In Krishnagiri, M. Vallalar, Electoral Roll Observer, held discussions with officials and said names of those born before January1, 2003, should be included in the voters list. Mr.Vallalar along with Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy inspected the special camps held at Orappam Government Higher Secondary School and Boganapalli Government Middle School.