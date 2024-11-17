ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral roll revision underway in Salem, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

Published - November 17, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Electoral Rolls Observer for Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts R. Ananda Kumar, who is also the commissioner for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, convened a meeting on Sunday with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the ongoing electoral roll summary revision.

Mr. Ananda Kumar highlighted that the Election Commission of India had mandated the publication of the draft voter list in Salem last month. With January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, the summary revision process commenced on October 29, and applications submitted until November 28 will be reviewed. The final electoral roll is scheduled for release on January 6, 2025.

During the meeting, officials discussed forms received for the special summary revision, including those for additions, deletions, and corrections. Officials were instructed to finalise the forms collected during the camps and ensure the timely publication of the final voter list. Feedback from political party representatives was also being considered, said the observer.

After the meeting, Mr. Ananda Kumar visited an awareness camp at the Salem Collectorate that was held as part of the revision process. He later inspected a polling booth at Majra Kollapatti, where a special camp was being conducted.

