Electoral roll released

District Collector S. Vineeth and Commissioner of Tiruppur Corporation Kranti Kumar Pati released the photo electoral roll ahead of the urban local body elections on Thursday, a release said. The elections will be held for one Corporation, five Municipalities and 14 out of the 16 Town Panchayats (except Thirumuruganpoondi and Thali) in the district.

Out of the 10,98,857 voters, men voters were 5,49,511, women 5,49,149 and third gender voters 197. Majority of the voters in the urban local bodies were in Tiruppur Corporation – 7,12,770 voters comprising 3,62,353 men, 3,50,247 women and 170 third gender persons. The total number of voters in the five Municipalities and 14 Town Panchayats were 2,17,852 and 1,68,235 respectively, according to the release from district administration.

Meanwhile, Tiruppur North unit of the BJP alleged in a statement that Mr. Vineeth had released the photo electoral roll in the absence of representatives from the Opposition parties. However, the district administration officials denied this allegation.

In Coimbatore, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara released the photo electoral roll. A release said that the Corporation has 15,38,411 voters comprising 7,69,397 women, 7,68,736 men and 278 third genders.