Electoral roll observer reviews status of forms received during special camps in Erode

December 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Electoral roll observer for Erode P. Shankar reviewing the summary revision drive on Thursday.

Electoral roll observer for Erode P. Shankar reviewing the summary revision drive on Thursday.

District Electoral Roll Observer and Special Secretary, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare Department, P. Shankar, on Thursday held a review meeting with election officials and also inspected the special revision of electoral roll in the district.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, special summary revision of electoral rolls were held at 2,222 polling stations in 952 locations in the district on November 4, 5, 25 and 26. Forms were received for name inclusion, deletion and correction in the electoral roll during the special camps.

A meeting was held at the Collectorate in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

Mr. Shankar reviewed the status of forms received during the camps, action taken on each form and asked officials to ensure all eligible voters are included in the roll.

Later, he inspected the roll process being carried out at Kumalankuttai, Veerapampalayam Bypass, Nalli Thottam Muniyappan Kovil Street and Kongu Nagar at Periya Valasu Naal Road.

Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar, Personal Assistant to Collector (General) Ganesh, Election Tahsildar Sivashankar and related officials were present.

