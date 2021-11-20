Electoral roll observer inspects special revision camps

Electoral roll observer for Salem district V. Shobhana visited and reviewed the progress of special summary revision camps at polling centres here on Saturday.

Ms. Shobhana along with senior officials visited the revision camps set up at Sri Saradha Vidyalaya Girls Higher Secondary School, Clooney Girls Higher Secondary School and Kottai Government Girls Higher Secondary School here and assessed the progress of revision process. District Revenue Officer V. Alwyn Sanuja, Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and other senior officials were present.

Ms. Shobhana said in a release that the special revision camp was held at 1,216 centres at the district on Saturday and the public could also apply through website www.nvsp.in and voter helpline number to make the necessary edits or for addition or deletion of names from the list. She said that the final voters’ list would be released on January 5. Till date, 36,786 applications have been received in the district for addition, deletion of names, address change and for corrections, a release said.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh reviewed the progress of the camps. She visited the camp at Ulakapampalayam Government Higher Secondary School. Ms. Singh along with Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur later visited educational institutions where counting centres for ubran local body elections would be set up.

According to a release, urban local body elections would be held to five municipalities and 19 town panchayats in the district. There are 447 wards across the local bodies. The officials visited Arignyar Anna Government Arts College in Namakkal, S.R.V Boys Higher Secondary School in Rasipuram, and Vivekanandha Women’s Engineering College in Tiruchengode and reviewed the facilities for strong rooms and counting halls.