Electoral roll observer inspects special camps in Salem

November 25, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Electoral roll observer K.S. Palanisamy inspected the special summary revision camp at Thalavaipatti in Salem on Saturday.

Electoral roll observer K.S. Palanisamy inspected the special summary revision camp at Thalavaipatti in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Electoral Roll Observer and Commissioner of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, K.S. Palanisamy, inspected the special summary revision of the electoral rolls conducted in Salem on Saturday.

The observer inspected the special camps held at Sri Ramakrishna Sarada Higher Secondary School at Suramangalam, and Panchayat Union Primary Schools at Thalavaipatti, and Majra Kollapatti.

Mr. Palanisamy said the special summary revision camps were conducted in 3,257 polling booths on November 4 and 5. In the camps being held on Saturday and November 26, people born before December 31, 2005, and voters whose names were not included in the list shall include their names by submitting Form 6, and shall delete the names by submitting Form 7.

People who had completed 17 years (born up to June 30, 2006) could also apply by submitting Form 6, taking the qualifying dates as June 1, 2024, and October 1, 2024. Their forms would be taken into consideration in the respective years. Steps were taken to include differently-abled voters and willing people shall call the toll-free number 1950. The area polling booth officials would visit their residences and gather details to include their names in the voters list. On January 5, the final voters list would be released, Mr. Palanisamy added.

During the inspection, District Collector S. Karmegam and officials accompanied the observer.

