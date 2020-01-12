Elections to panchayat union posts postponed

Indirect elections to the posts of chairmen in Erode and Thookanaickenpalayam Panchayat Unions were postponed by election officials on Saturday.

Of the total six members in the Erode Panchayat Union, only three DMK members turned up for the election while the remaining three AIADMK members did not turn up till 11.30 a.m. at the meeting hall. Since a majority of the ward members were not present during the election, the Returning Officer, as per Section 73 (4) of The Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Election) Rules, 1995, issued orders postponing the election.

In election to the chairman’s post in Thookanaickenpalayam Panchayat Union, trouble broke out when AIADMK councillor K.V. Natraj (Ward 1) forcibly took the ballot sheets from the Returning Officer and tore it. Also, he took the ballot box from the table and attempted to run away. However, he was caught by other members and the ballot box was restored.

This prompted the Returning Officer to postpone the election. In his order, the RO said that Natraj took away 10 ballot sheets from him and tore it and also attempted to take away the ballot box. Since law and order situation has arisen, election to the post of chairman and vice-chairman, which was scheduled to be held in the afternoon, stands postponed. The order said that the date for conducting elections would be announced later.