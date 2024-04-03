‘Elections this year are important to protect democracy’

April 03, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should learn from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on how to run a government, said K. Selvaperunthagai, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting to seek votes for DMK candidate for Coimbatore Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, he said Mr. Stalin is giving benefits to people through various schemes. However, Mr. Modi is taking away from the people what is due to them and did not keep up his election promises.

The parliamentary elections this year are important as it is to protect democracy by defeating fascist forces. People across the country will give an overwhelming victory for the INDIA bloc.

The BJP is trying to disturb the peace in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Modi took away the rights of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy supported it. Mr. Modi is running the government to support people like Mr. Adani, he alleged.

India got Wadge Bank because of the efforts of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said.