Election will determine the continued unity of India, says A. Raja

April 02, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha M.P, A. Raja, contesting for a fourth time from the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, said that the upcoming elections were of unprecedented importance that will determine the unity of India.

Speaking at an election rally in Selas near Coonoor on Tuesday, Mr. Raja said all parties would make promises about what they plan on doing if they came to power. “But this election, will not just be about what we accomplish, but will determine if the country can stand united for the future,” he said.

Mr. Raja said that prior to Independence, the British ran a government at the barrel of a gun. “But after they left, the identity of India, about how it should be was discussed by all people who fought for the country’s freedom. They realised that the country has many religions, castes, languages, cultural differences and food habits. India is not a monolith, and it was because our leaders took all of these differences into consideration that India has managed to thrive as a unified country for over 75 years,” said Mr. Raja.

Mr. Raja said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has taken on the challenge of upholding the Indian Constitution. “He feels that not only is Tamil Nadu important, but the country of India as a whole is important. Only if India is peaceful, will Tamil Nadu be peaceful,” said Mr. Raja.

Mr. Stalin has taken on the responsibility of safeguarding the nation at a time when the Constitution of the country is being threatened, he said. “At a time when the Delhi and Jharkhand Chief Ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren are in jail, when people are afraid to speak up, because the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies are being provoked to act against Opposition leaders, only Mr. Stalin is standing up against the Union government,” said Mr. Raja.

