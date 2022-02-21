Election results expected to be out by afternoon in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore Corporation has deployed 340 personnel for the counting process

The eagerly awaited results of the urban local bodies poll in Coimbatore Corporation is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

The arrangements the civic body had made at the counting centre at the Government College of Technology showed that officials in the 10 counting rooms would be able to declare results for 73 of the 100 wards after completing the first round of counting.

After the second round, they would declare results for 26 of the remaining 27 wards and the last ward after the third round.

The Corporation had set up 14 tables for counting as many electronic voting machines in a round. At the end of the first round of counting, the officials would have the results from 14 machines, or 14 polling booths.

As 73 wards had fewer than 14 polling booths, the officials would have the results of almost three-fourths of the 100 wards at the end of the first round, the Corporation sources.

The results from the first round of counting could also show which party would have the next mayor if a party were to win more than 50 of the 73 wards.

The sources said the officials would start with counting postal ballots and then move on to electronic voting machines, ward-wise. That is they would count the postal ballots of a ward and then the votes polled in EVMs of the same ward before moving onto the next ward.

The Corporation had designated 20 officials as assistant returning officers, assigning each with five wards. Upon completion of counting, it is the assistant returning officers who would issue the victorious candidate’s certificate on behalf of the returning officer, the commissioner.

To ensure that the assistant returning officers and the counting staff assigned to them did not have doubts over any of the counting process, the Corporation conducted a training for them at the Corporation Kalaiarangam on Monday.

The Corporation had deployed 340 personnel on duty on Tuesday for the counting process. Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara in the presence of observer M. Govinda Rao inspected the counting centre earlier on Monday.