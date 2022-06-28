Election preparedness meeting for rural local body vacancies held in Krishnagiri

. Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over the consultative meeting on local body bypolls at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Collector Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over a consultative meeting on the arrangements for the rural local body elections to the various posts rendered vacant as of April 30.

The elections are being held for various seats rendered vacant for various reasons in two panchayat union wards and nine village panchayat wards here.

The elections are being held for Ward 16 in Thally panchayat uniom and Ward 12 in Kelamangalam panchayat union; and one panchayat ward each in Uthangari, Mathur,Kelamangalam, Bargur, and Vepanapalli ; and four panchayat wards in Shoolagiri union,

Earlier, the Collector held consultations with election and police officials here recently. He directed the officials to ensure basic amenities in the polling booths. They were also advised to ensure uninterrupted power supply, drinking water and toilet facilities and ramp facilities for differently-abled voters polling booths.

Officials were also asked to ensure COVID-19 protocols with the increase in the number of infections. Voters shall be allowed inside polling centers only upon wearing masks. Polling booths shall be equipped with sanitisers. All standard safety protocols vis-a-vis the pandemic shall be followed, the Collector said.