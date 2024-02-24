GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election officials should not seize gold, cash transported with documents, say Coimbatore jewellers

February 24, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The gold jewellers in Coimbatore have appealed to the election officials to not seize gold or cash transported with valid documents when the model code of conduct comes into force.

B. Sabarinath, president of the Coimbatore Jewellers Association, told The Hindu on Saturday that the jewellers have represented to the Finance and Commerce Ministers to not seize gold or cash that are transported with documents. In almost all the seizures made in the past during elections in Coimbatore, the gold or cash have been returned. During one election almost 170 kg of gold transported to a nationalised bank was seized and jewellery manufacturing activity came to a standstill.

Coimbatore and Salem are jewellery manufacturing centres for gold and silver respectively in Tamil Nadu. So, movement of cash and precious metals is also high here. If there are standard operating procedures, the election officials should share those in advance so that the jewellery manufacturers and the trade follow the protocols. “Our request is to not disturb the business,” he said.

In the case of customers, those making digital payments is on the rise. It has increased three - four times. They just need to have the receipts while taking the jewellery they purchased home.

When the election dates are notified, the jewellers in Coimbatore will meet the local officials again and submit their demands, he added.

