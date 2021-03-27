Election officials seize jewellery, cash

Officials from the flying squad and static surveillance team seized unaccounted cash and jewellery that were transported without documents at three Assembly constituencies on Friday and late Thursday.

In Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, officials from a flying squad seized gold jewellery worth ₹ 7 lakh within Selvapuram police station limits past midnight on Friday.

At around 5.15 a.m., a static surveillance team seized ₹ 77,000, a release from the Coimbatore City Police said. A flying squad seized ₹ 1,80,890 at around 11 a.m. within Peelamedu police station limits at Singanallur constituency on Friday.

A flying squad seized gold jewellery weighing 1.282 kg worth ₹ 57.69 lakh along with ₹ 45,680 unaccounted cash in Ramanathapuram police station limits within Coimbatore South Assembly constituency.

These were seized at around 11.20 p.m. on Thursday, the release said.