Election officials seize 100 sari bundles in Erode

March 26, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials on Tuesday seized 100 sari bundles from a godown at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani here.

Based on a complaint received through cVIGIL app, a flying squad was directed to inspect the place where the team found saris in the bundles and the godown owner failed to provide valid documents. Officials alerted the Commercial Taxes Department.

Likewise, officials seized 50 gift boxes that were kept at a meeting hall in a private hotel in Thindal to distribute to the participants. Officials said permission was not obtained to conduct the business meeting and the participants were asked to leave the hall after which the boxes were seized.

