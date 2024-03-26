GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election officials seize 100 sari bundles in Erode

March 26, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials on Tuesday seized 100 sari bundles from a godown at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani here.

Based on a complaint received through cVIGIL app, a flying squad was directed to inspect the place where the team found saris in the bundles and the godown owner failed to provide valid documents. Officials alerted the Commercial Taxes Department.

Likewise, officials seized 50 gift boxes that were kept at a meeting hall in a private hotel in Thindal to distribute to the participants. Officials said permission was not obtained to conduct the business meeting and the participants were asked to leave the hall after which the boxes were seized.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.