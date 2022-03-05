‘Election of Kalpana as Mayor is empowerment of common people’

March 05, 2022 02:59 IST

The election of Ward 19 Councillor A. Kalpana as Coimbatore Mayor is empowerment of the common people, Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji told journalists on Friday after greeting her.

While several persons who held various posts in the DMK aspired for mayorship and deputy mayorship and were considered frontrunners, the choice of Ms. Kalpana showed that even common people could run for the office of the Mayor.

For the past 15 years, she was employed for a monthly salary of Rs. 13,000, her husband was a taxi driver and now they run an e-seva centre.

