Election Observers inspect counting centres in Salem, Namakkal

The Election Observer for Namakkal district, J. Innocent Divya, District Collector Shreya P.Singh, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur and other senior officials inspected two counting centres set up in the district for the ensuing civic polls .

At the counting centres set up at S.R.V Boys Higher Secondary School and Vivekananda College, the officials checked the strong rooms were the voting machines would be stored, counting halls and security arrangements. Officials were advised to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Apart from the two, another counting centre has been set up at Arignyar Anna Government Arts College.

In Salem Corporation, Election Observer A. Annadurai along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the packaging and despatch of polling materials to booths.